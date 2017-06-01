After each relaxation, you have an option to rate how well you have relaxed. Track those uplifting moments of inner peace or pleasant energy flow. Zen Moments are in one way the goals of every good relaxation, but our suggestion is not to hold on to it for too long, so you can make room for new experiences and deeper levels of relaxation. Zen Moments will be calculated into your Aura Score as well, giving you additional motivation to work on them. Read more about Zen Moments here.